BRIEF-Intel provides initial performance data results for client systems

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL SAYS WORKING TO DEVELOP AND DISTRIBUTE SOFTWARE AND FIRMWARE MITIGATIONS FOR THE EXPLOIT METHODS DISCLOSED BY GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO

* INTEL SAYS STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY INFORMATION THAT THESE EXPLOITS HAVE BEEN USED TO OBTAIN CUSTOMER DATA

* INTEL SAYS NOW HAVE ADDITIONAL DATA ON SOME CLIENT PLATFORMS

* INTEL CORP SAYS CO IS SHARING DATA ON SEVERAL 6TH, 7TH AND 8TH GENERATION INTEL CORE PROCESSOR PLATFORMS USING WINDOWS 10‍​

* INTEL- CO PREVIOUSLY SAID PERFORMANCE IMPACT SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT FOR AVERAGE COMPUTER USERS, AND DATA SUPPORT THAT EXPECTATION ON THESE PLATFORMS Source text - intel.ly/2D22Z7C Further company coverage: