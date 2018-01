BRIEF-Intel Provides Security Issue Update Addressing Reboot Issues

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* PROVIDES SECURITY ISSUE UPDATE ADDRESSING REBOOT ISSUES

* RECEIVED REPORTS FROM A FEW CUSTOMERS OF HIGHER SYSTEM REBOOTS AFTER APPLYING FIRMWARE UPDATES‍​

* CUSTOMERS EXPERIENCING HIGHER SYSTEM REBOOTS AFTER FIRMWARE UPDATES ARE RUNNING INTEL BROADWELL AND HASWELL CPUS FOR BOTH CLIENT AND DATA CENTER

* “IF REBOOT ISSUE REQUIRES A REVISED FIRMWARE UPDATE FROM INTEL, WE WILL DISTRIBUTE THAT UPDATE THROUGH THE NORMAL CHANNELS”

* END-USERS SHOULD CONTINUE TO APPLY UPDATES RECOMMENDED BY THEIR SYSTEM AND OPERATING SYSTEM PROVIDERS

* ALSO WORKING WITH DATA CENTER CUSTOMERS TO DIRECTLY DISCUSS THE REBOOT ISSUE Source text - intel.ly/2D53fCE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)