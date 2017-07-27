FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Intel reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Intel reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.58 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.72‍​

* Q2 GAAP revenue $14.8 billion versus $13.5 billion last year

* Says company raises full-year revenue and EPS outlook

* Q2 GAAP gross margin 61.6 percent versus 58.9 percent

* Sees Q3 non GAAP revenue $15.7 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin percentage 61 percent, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.72 , +/- 5 cents

* Sees Q3 non GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 non GAAP earnings per share $0.80, +/- 5 cents

* Sees FY gross margin percentage 61%, +/- a couple percent. pts‍​

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $61.3 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.66, +/- 5 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $60.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP gross margin 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees FY restructuring and other charges of about $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.00, +/- 5%

* Sees FY 2017 capital spending $12.0 billion, +/- $500 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $15.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $14.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2u31Lzw Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.