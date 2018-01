BRIEF-Intel Responds To Security Research Findings‍​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL RESPONDS TO SECURITY RESEARCH FINDINGS‍​

* SAYS RECENT REPORTS THAT EXPLOITS ARE CAUSED BY “BUG” OR A “FLAW” AND ARE UNIQUE TO INTEL PRODUCTS “ARE INCORRECT.”

* SAYS BELIEVES EXPLOITS MENTIONED IN NEW SECURITY RESEARCH DO NOT HAVE POTENTIAL TO CORRUPT, MODIFY OR DELETE DATA

* SAYS CO HAS BEGUN PROVIDING SOFTWARE AND FIRMWARE UPDATES TO MITIGATE EXPLOITS

* SAYS CONTRARY TO SOME REPORTS, PERFORMANCE IMPACTS FOR AVERAGE COMPUTER USER “SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT AND WILL BE MITIGATED OVER TIME”

* SAYS INTEL, OTHER VENDORS HAD PLANNED TO DISCLOSE THE ISSUE NEXT WEEK WHEN MORE SOFTWARE AND FIRMWARE UPDATES WILL BE AVAILABLE