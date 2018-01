Jan 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CORP SAYS INDUSTRY TESTING SHOWS RECENTLY RELEASED SECURITY UPDATES NOT IMPACTING PERFORMANCE IN REAL-WORLD DEPLOYMENTS‍​

* INTEL SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE PERFORMANCE IMPACT OF UPDATES FOR AVERAGE COMPUTER USER, SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT AND WILL BE MITIGATED OVER TIME‍​