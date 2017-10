Oct 10 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - ‍ expects revenue from generic Seroquel XR to increase going forward​