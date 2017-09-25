BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from FDA for Rexista NDA

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from the FDA for rexista™ NDA

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - ‍Intellipharmaceutics has been given one year to respond to CRL, and can request additional time if necessary

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - ‍fda has also requested that Intellipharmaceutics submit an alternate proposed proprietary name for oxycodone ER​

* Intellipharmaceutics -do not expect additional category 2, 3 studies FDA requested will impact anticipated commercialization timeline for oxycodone ER​