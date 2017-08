June 19 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA

* Intelsat announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Intelsat SA- proceeds from sale expected to be used with available cash to fund redemption of $1.5 billion intelsat jackson's 7.25% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: