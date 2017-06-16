FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Intelsat says launch program remains on track
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intelsat says launch program remains on track

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA:

* Intelsat-While launch program remains on track, progress on commercialization of epicng services pacing slower than necessary to meet expectations for 2017‍​

* Intelsat SA - pricing trends remain generally stable and within expectations for 2017 for both new business and renewals‍​

* Intelsat SA - expect revenue to range from $2,150 million to $2,180 million for 2017

* Intelsat SA - adjusted EBITDA guidance performance is expected to range from $1,640 million to $1,670 million for 2017

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $500 million - $550 million - SEC filing

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2018 capital expenditures $400 million - $475 million

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2019 capital expenditures $400 million - $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2swyboZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.