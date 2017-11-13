FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inter Parfums provides initial 2018 guidance
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Inter Parfums provides initial 2018 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc:

* Inter Parfums, Inc. Provides initial 2018 guidance

* Inter Parfums Inc says initial 2018 guidance range implies a year-over-year increase in net sales of approximately 7%​

* Inter Parfums Inc - ‍announced initial 2018 guidance, which calls for net sales of approximately $620 million​

* Inter Parfums Inc sees 2018 ‍net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. Of approximately $1.40 per diluted share​

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $618.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

