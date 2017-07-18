FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers' Q2 revenue $387 million
July 18, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers' Q2 revenue $387 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $387 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Qtrly total darts increased 3% from year-ago quarter to 669 thousand.

* Qtrly customer accounts increased 20% from year-ago quarter to 428 thousand.

* Interactive Brokers Group - results for quarter include a $66 million gain on currency diversification strategy, compared to $2 million loss in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

