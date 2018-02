Feb 15 (Reuters) - Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:

* REFERS TO JAN ANNOUNCEMENT ON PERFORMANCE OF ASSETS INVESTMENTS BUSINESS SEGMENT

* SEES HK$21.8 MILLION ADDITIONAL UNREALISED FAIR VALUE LOSSES OF ON FVTPL FINANCIAL ASSETS

* SEES IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON INTEREST IN AN ASSOCIATE OF ABOUT HK$46.5 MILLION FOR FY