FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals comments on Ocaliva safety and dosing in liver disease patients​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals comments on Ocaliva safety and dosing in liver disease patients​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc comments on Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) safety and dosing in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - In course of co’s post-marketing pharmacovigilance activities, deaths have been reported in pbc patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment​

* Intercept - In analysis performed by co, it concluded that these patients were prescribed once daily doses of Ocaliva, which is seven times higher than recommended weekly dose in such patients

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - Says ‍in addition to DHCP letter, co has taken certain actions to enhance education about appropriate use of ocaliva​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - Says ‍initiatives include reeducating physicians on label, enhancing monitoring of patients for liver-related adverse reactions​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - Pursuant to FDA’s safety communication, co has begun working with FDA on updates to label to better ensure appropriate and safe use of Ocaliva​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.