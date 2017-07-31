FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - During ongoing LTSE phase, there has been one patient death due to acute renal and liver failure

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Principal investigator and independent data safety monitoring committee determined death was unlikely related to OCA

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Control trial met its primary objective​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - At week 4, mean LDL levels increased in each of OCA treatment groups, while remaining relatively unchanged in placebo group

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Observed mean LDL reductions in OCA groups were approximately 40 - 45 mg/dl while placebo was 48 mg/dl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.