FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc-

* Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group in exchange for £350mm cash and NGX and Shorcan Energy

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - deal for ‍£350 million​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍in addition to cash, ICE will receive NGX and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc upon completion of transaction​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍U.K. Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has approved sale of Trayport to TMX Group​

* Intercontinental Exchange-co, TMX entered non-binding MOU agreeing to explore in future further avenues for possible collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.