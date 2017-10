BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit

Aug 8 (Reuters) - INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC:

* H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍ARE ON TRACK TO BEGIN ROLL OUT OF CLOUD-BASED GUEST RESERVATION SYSTEM IN LATE 2017​

* H1 REPORTED FEE REVENUE $686 MILLION VERSUS $673 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT $370 MILLION VERSUS $344 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT $365 MILLION VERSUS $340 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 33 CENTS VERSUS 30 CENTS A YEAR AGO

* HY AMERICAS REVPAR 1.1 PERCENT

* HY EUROPE REVPAR 6.2 PERCENT

* HY ASIA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (AMEA) REVPAR 1.4 PERCENT