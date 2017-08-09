FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Interface enters amended and restated syndicated facility agreement
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Interface enters amended and restated syndicated facility agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Interface Inc:

* Says ‍on August 8, co entered amended and restated syndicated facility agreement - SEC filing​

* Says ‍pursuant to amended facility, lenders agreed to provide to co, certain subsidiaries $250 million multicurrency revolving credit facility​

* Says amended facility matures in August of 2022‍​

* Says ‍pursuant to amended facility, lenders have agreed to provide company a $177.5 million term loan​

* Says under terms of amended facility, $10 million revolving loan facility previously made available to co's unit in Thailand eliminated Source text: (bit.ly/2vk32WQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.