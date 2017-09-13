BRIEF-Interim analysis from phase 3 open-label extension study of Soliris

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Interim analysis from phase 3 open-label extension study shows sustained benefits of Soliris (Eculizumab) treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis
* Says safety profile of Soliris was consistent with that observed in REGAIN study
* Says study is ongoing and planned to continue until January 2019
* Says new results show sustained benefits across MG-specific assessment scales through additional 52 weeks for patients who continued to get Soliris
* Says benefits for patients treated with Soliris in REGAIN through 26 weeks were maintained in extension study across all four assessment scales
* Says safety profile of Soliris was consistent with that observed in REGAIN study
* Says benefits for patients treated with Soliris in REGAIN through 26 weeks were maintained in extension study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: