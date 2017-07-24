FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
BRIEF-Interleukin Genetics to wind-up and pursue liquidation plan
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Interleukin Genetics to wind-up and pursue liquidation plan

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Interleukin Genetics Inc

* Interleukin Genetics to wind-up and pursue a plan of liquidation

* Interleukin Genetics Inc - ‍as a result of the developments, co will not be able to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Interleukin Genetics Inc - ‍as of July 21, 2017, company had cash on hand of approximately $484,000​

* Interleukin Genetics Inc - ‍board has directed that form 10-Q not be filed in order to preserve capital for satisfaction of debts and shareholders​

* Interleukin Genetics - liquidation is subject to shareholder approval via proxy statement with a special meeting of shareholders to be held in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

