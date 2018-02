Feb 22 (Reuters) - Intermap Technologies Corp:

* INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND NEW TASK ORDER

* Q4 REVENUE $5.9 MILLION

* FOR Q4, INTERMAP REPORTED NET INCOME OF $0.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF $0.2 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: