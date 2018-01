Jan 22 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc:

* INTERMOLECULAR AND SITRI EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED MEMORY TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE CHINA MARKET

* INTERMOLECULAR INC - AS PART OF ALLIANCE, IMI HAS BEGUN DELIVERING CRITICAL UNIT FILMS TO SITRI

* INTERMOLECULAR INC - THE TWO COMPANIES WILL ALSO WORK TOGETHER WITH AN END GOAL OF PRODUCING A WORKING MEMORY DEVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: