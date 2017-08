June 6 (Reuters) - International Breweries Plc:

* Says board of the Co, Intafact Beverages and Pabod Breweries have agreed to explore combination of three businesses via scheme of merger

* Says all three companies will continue to operates as usual until the receipt of required approvals Source: bit.ly/2syOnn9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)