Dec 12 (Reuters) - International Brotherhood of Teamsters

* INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS - AFTER 7 MONTHS OF NEGOTIATIONS THE KROGER MASTER AGREEMENT, INCLUDING 5 LOCAL UNION SUPPLEMENTS CONCLUDED

* INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS -NEW CONTRACT WITH KROGER RAISES WORKERS’ WAGES, PROTECTS HEALTH CARE, ELIMINATES 2-TIER HOLIDAY SCHEDULE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: