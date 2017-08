July 31 (Reuters) - International Engineering Pcl:

* Kittisak Rathprasert has resigned from position of director and chairman of board

* Sunjutha Witchawut has resigned from position of executive chairman

* Ekkamol Emradee has resigned from position of executive director

* Suphornchai Siriwoharn has resigned from position of executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: