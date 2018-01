Jan 2 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS :

* SAYS UNIT IFA HOTELS & RESORTS COMPLETED DEAL TO SELL ITS INVESTMENT IN YOTEL INVESTMENT CO LTD FOR 2.3 MILLION DINARS

* UNIT'S DEAL TO SELL INVESTMENT IN YOTEL WILL RESULT IN LOSS EQUIVALENT TO 253,167 DINARS, IMPACT WILL APPEAR IN Q4 OF 2017