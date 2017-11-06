FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances qtrly EPS ‍$1.39​
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 11:37 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances qtrly EPS ‍$1.39​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* International flavors & fragrances inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.39​

* International flavors & fragrances inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.47​

* International flavors & fragrances inc - ‍reported net sales for q3 totaled $872.9 million, an increase of 12% from $777.0 million for q3 of 2016​

* International flavors & fragrances inc sees ‍2017 currency neutral sales up 7.5% to 8.5%​

* International flavors & fragrances inc - ‍reported net sales for q3 totaled $872.9 million, an increase of 12%​

* International flavors & fragrances inc sees 2017 currency neutral ‍eps up 6.5% to 7.5%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.75, revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $845.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
