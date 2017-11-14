FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.40
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc

* International Game Technology Plc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 loss per share $3.95

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $1,640 - 1,680 million for full-year period​

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $1,640 million -$1,680 million for full-year period​

* International Game Technology - qtrly ‍net loss includes $714 million non-cash impairment charge and $118 million of net foreign exchange loss​

* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue ‍$1,221 million versus $1,266 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.