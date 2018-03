March 6 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:

* CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA‍​

* UNDER TERMS, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 22 EUROS IN CASH AND 0.3028 NEW CO SHARES FOR EACH SMURFIT KAPPA SHARE

* "NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC"