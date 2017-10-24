BRIEF-International Paper to combine unit with Graphic Packaging in $1.8 bln deal

Oct 24 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:
* International paper and Graphic Packaging create leading consumer packaging platform
* International Paper Co - transaction valued at $1.8 billion
* International Paper Co - signed a definitive agreement to contribute its north america consumer packaging business to graphic packaging
* International Paper Co - ip plans to use $660 million in cash proceeds from a loan being assumed by graphic packaging to pay down existing debt
* International Paper-will also receive 20.5 pct ownership interest valued at $1.14 billion in a unit of graphic packaging that will hold assets for combined business
* International Paper Co - transaction is expected to close in early 2018