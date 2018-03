BRIEF-International Personal Finance Posts FY Pretax Profit From Cont Ops 105.6 Mln Stg

March 1 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 105.6 MILLION STG

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 12.4 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY GROUP REVENUE ‍825.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 756.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ‍105.6​ MILLION STG VERSUS 96 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP ‍CUSTOMERS 2,290,000 VERSUS 2,521,000 ​

* FY ‍CREDIT ISSUED 1301.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1145 MILLION POUNDS​

* CONTINUE TO BE IN DIALOGUE WITH POLISH PARTIERS TO ENCOURAGE A MORE POSITIVE OUTCOME OVER NON-INTEREST PRICING CAP

* ‍PROPOSAL TO IMPLEMENT AN APR CAP OF 18% FOR LENDING BEING DEBATED IN ROMANIAN PARLIAMENT. WE ARE CONTRIBUTING TO IT

* ‍BUSINESS IN CZECH REPUBLIC HAS BEEN GRANTED A LICENCE BY CZECH NATIONAL BANK​

* WE HAVE ALSO INTRODUCED MORE COMPETITIVE RATES ON OUR HOME CREDIT PRODUCTS IN EUROPE​

* ‍HAVE DECIDED TO CONSOLIDATE ALL EUROPEAN HOME CREDIT BUSINESSES INTO ONE REPORTING SEGMENT​

* IN ‍2018 OUR SEGMENTED REPORTING WILL COMPRISE EUROPEAN HOME CREDIT, MEXICO AND IPF DIGITAL​

* ‍IN MEXICO, WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO CUSTOMER GROWTH

* ‍SUPERVISION BY NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA LIKELY TO TIGHTEN CREDIT CRITERIA, REDUCTION IN LOAN VOLUME TO ROMANIA CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: