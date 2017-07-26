FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)

* Interim dividend 4.6 pence per share

* Group profit before tax of 43 million pounds, an increase of 10 million pounds, including a positive FX benefit of 6.7 million pounds

* Credit issued growth of 10 percent

* Consistent credit quality management - group impairment to revenue ratio in target range at 26.4 percent

* CEO - "Our ongoing European home credit businesses performed in line with expectations, Mexico continued to deliver positive business momentum and IPF digital reported excellent top-line growth together with improved profitability in its established markets"

* Increase in underlying profit of 12 million pounds, largest share of which came from stronger-than-expected outcome from wind down of our businesses in slovakia and lithuania together with a solid contribution from ipf digital's established markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

