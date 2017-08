Aug 9 (Reuters) - International Seaways Inc

* International Seaways reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Seaways Inc - time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues for Q2 were $69.3 million, compared to $101.0 million in Q2 of 2016.

* International Seaways Inc - "‍we remain positive on crude tanker fundamentals in 2018​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: