BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

Oct 5 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp:

* INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 REVENUE $131.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $128.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES FY REVENUE BETWEEN $660.0 MILLION TO $670.0 MILLION​

* INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES FY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $1.50 TO $1.65​

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $664.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: