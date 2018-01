Jan 25 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR OF FISCAL 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

* Q4 REVENUE $226.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $222.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90 TO $2.10

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECTS RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S