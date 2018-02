Feb 2 (Reuters) - International Standard Resources Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUCES ‍RESTRUCTURING OF EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2018 AND ISSUE OF NEW CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2021​

* CONVERTIBLE NOTES IN AGGREGATE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$365 MILLION

* CONVERSION PRICE OF NEW CONVERTIBLE NOTES IS HK$0.050 PER CONVERSION SHARE‍​