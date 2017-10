Aug 7 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONELLA ENGELSKA SKOLAN I SVERIGE HOLDINGS II AB:

* RALPH RIBER LEAVING AS IES‘S CEO

* RECRUITMENT OF A NEW CEO WILL COMMENCE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ‍IES‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED CFO FREDRIK ÅKERMAN AS INTERIM CEO FROM SAME DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)