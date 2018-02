Feb 9 (Reuters) - INTERNET UNION SA:

* PLANS TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES REPRESENTING NOT MORE THAN 5% OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* PLANS TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES AT PRICE NOT HIGHER THAN 5.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SHARES BUYBACK TO LAST TILL JUNE 30, 2020 THE LATEST

* PLANS TO SPEND NOT MORE THAN 70,000 ZLOTYS FOR SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAMME