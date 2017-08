Aug 10 (Reuters) - Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc:

* Interpace Diagnostics Group reports second quarter 2017 financial results, business progress and recent accomplishments

* Qtrly ‍loss per share from continuing operations​ $0.65

* Qtrly revenue $3.9 million versus $3.6 million​‍​

* Qtrly net loss per diluted share of common stock $0.65​