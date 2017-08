July 27 (Reuters) - Interparfums Sa:

* Q2 SALES EUR 96.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY HAS RAISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL GROWTH, NOW EXPECTED TO REACH €400M FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR.”‍​

* HAVE MAINTAINED THE 2017 OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% FOR THE FULL YR‍​

* EXPECTED TO REACH ANNUAL GROWTH OF €400M FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2tLDQcB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)