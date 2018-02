Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intersections Inc:

* INTERSECTIONS INC SAYS EFFECTIVE JAN 29, JOHAN J. ROETS CEASED SERVING AS CEO OF CO - SEC FILING

* INTERSECTIONS SAYS‍ EFFECTIVE JAN 29, 2018 CO'S BOARD HAS APPOINTED MICHAEL STANFIELD AS CO'S EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT​ Source text (bit.ly/2BRSQVq) Further company coverage: