Jan 4 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc:

* INTERSERVE PLC - HAS WON A NEW CONTRACT WITH THOMAS COOK TO DELIVER FACILITIES SERVICES ACROSS THE HOLIDAY COMPANY’S UK PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* INTERSERVE PLC - FIVE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP BRINGS TOGETHER SERVICES FOR BOTH CORPORATE AND RETAIL LOCATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: