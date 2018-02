Intershop Communications Ag:

* FY TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 35.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 34.2 MILLION)

* FY ‍EBIT OF EUR 0.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -2.4 MILLION)​

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 2.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.1 MILLION)

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP REVENUES TO GROW MODERATELY IN 2018​

* OUTLOOK 2018: ALSO PROJECTS SLIGHTLY POSITIVE EBIT

* OUTLOOK 2018: ALSO PROJECTS MODERATE INCREASE IN GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN