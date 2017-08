BRIEF-Intershop Communications swings to positive EBIT of EUR 0.2 mln in H1

Aug 2 (Reuters) - INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INTERSHOP REPORTS GOOD NEW BUSINESS AND DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR H1 2017

* H1 POSITIVE EBIT OF EUR 0.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -1.3 MILLION)

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES CLIMB 10% TO EUR 18.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 16.3 MILLION)​

* ‍CONTINUES TO PROJECT MODERATELY HIGHER REVENUES AND BALANCED EBIT FOR FULL YEAR 2017​

* H1 ‍NET RESULT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 28K (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -1.6 MILLION)​