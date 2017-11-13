FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Inc Q3 EPS $‍0.32​
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Inc Q3 EPS $‍0.32​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $243.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.2 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 gross margin is now expected to be between 22% to 22.5%​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda has been revised to be between $126 to $130 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 manufacturing cost reductions are now expected to exceed previously stated range of $10 to $12 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are now expected to be between $85 million and $90 million​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.32​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍revenue in Q4 of 2017 is expected to be greater than in Q4 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
