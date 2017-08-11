FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly ‍shr $0.17​
August 11, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly ‍shr $0.17​

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Intertape polymer group reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $210.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.3 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍Company has revised its expectations for fiscal year 2017​

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.17​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $120 million to $127 million

* ‍company expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of 2017 to be greater than in Q3 of 2016​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Sees 2017 ‍gross margin 22.5% to 23%​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

