FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly ‍shr $0.17​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly ‍shr $0.17​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Intertape polymer group reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $210.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.3 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍Company has revised its expectations for fiscal year 2017​

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.17​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $120 million to $127 million

* ‍company expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of 2017 to be greater than in Q3 of 2016​

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Sees 2017 ‍gross margin 22.5% to 23%​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.