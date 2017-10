Oct 19 (Reuters) - INTERVACC AB:

* INTERVACC AB ENTERS INTO A COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION PHASE WITH STRANGVAC®.

* ‍SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT AND AN AGREEMENT ON FIRST MILE STONES WITH 3P BIOPHARMACEUTICALS IN PAMPLONA, SPAIN​

* ‍LETTER OF INTENT AND AGREEMENT IN SPAIN IS FOR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF STRANGVAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)