BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses 9-month operating result up at 21.0 million euros​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV :

* 9M NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​32.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M OPERATING RESULT EUR ‍ 21.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M NET RESULT EUR ‍​16.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍OCCUPANCY RATE 86% AT 30 SEPT 2017 (91% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* ‍EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE: EUR 1,14 IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 (EUR 1,30 IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016)​

* ‍EXPECTED EPRA EARNINGS FOR 2017 BETWEEN EUR 1,50 AND EUR 1,55 PER SHARE​

* WILL PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 1,40 PER SHARE

* GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD WILL BE OF 6.3 PERCENT

* FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AT SEPT 30 EUR 647.6 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 604.6 MILLION YEAR AGO