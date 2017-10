BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires a second site in the Netherlands

Aug 10 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV :

* INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES PURSUES ITS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH IN THE LOGISTICS REAL ESTATE SECTOR AND ACQUIRES A SECOND SITE IN THE NETHERLANDS

* NEWLY-ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN RAAMSDONKSVEER IN NORTH BRABANT HAS A LEASABLE SURFACE AREA OF 20,500 M² ‍​

* NEWLY-ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IS UNDER A LONG-TERM LEASE WITH FURNITURE AND HOME DECORATION RETAILER LEEN BAKKER. ‍​

* LEASE AGREEMENT WITH LEEN BAKKER HAS A FIXED TERM UNTIL MID-2031 ‍​

* LEASE AGREEMENT WITH LEEN BAKKER GENERATES ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME OF OVER € 1 MILLION FOR INTERVEST‍​

* DISTRIBUTION CENTRE WAS ACQUIRED FROM HB CAPITAL FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF € 14 MILLION