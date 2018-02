BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses Signs Letter Of Intent For Development Project In The Netherlands

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses Nv :

* REG-INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES: SIGNATURE OF LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PROJECT OF APPROXIMATELY 28.000 M² IN ROOSENDAAL, THE NETHERLANDS

* LOGISTICS COMPLEX IS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2019

* THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED WITH OR WITHOUT ADVANCE RENTAL

* ESTIMATED THAT THE BUILDING WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY € 1,3 MILLION IN RENTAL INCOME ON AN ANNUAL BASIS ‍​

